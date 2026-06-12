Shai Hope shines vs Sri Lanka, slams 12th T20I fifty
What's the story
West Indies recorded a thumping seven-wicket triumph against Sri Lanka in the opening T20I at Kingston's Sabina Park on Friday. Captain Shai Hope was instrumental in the victory, scoring an unbeaten half-century. His efforts meant the hosts chased down Sri Lanka's target of 148 runs in just 19.2 overs. During the course, Hope raced to his 12th fifty in T20I cricket. Here we look at his stats.
Chase details
Hope leads from the front
In response to Sri Lanka's total of 147/9, West Indies openers Brandon King and Hope gave a solid start. The duo added 67 runs for the first wicket before King was dismissed after scoring 37 off 22 balls. Hope, however, continued to bat well and remained unbeaten on 65, leading his team to victory with four balls to spare. The WI skipper also formed vital partnerships with Shimron Hetmyer (17), Roston Chase (16), and Rovman Powell (10*) during his stay.
Career
A look at his stats
Hope's 65* from 54 balls had two fours and three sixes. The sturdy WI batter has amassed 1,737 runs from 68 T20I matches at 31.01. This was his 12th T20I fifty (100s: 1). He now has 90 runs from three T20Is against the Lankans at an average of 45. Overall in T20s, Hope owns 5,754 runs at 30.93 (50s: 30, 100s: 4).