Shai Hope shines vs Sri Lanka, slams 12th T20I fifty 

Chase details

Hope leads from the front

In response to Sri Lanka's total of 147/9, West Indies openers Brandon King and Hope gave a solid start. The duo added 67 runs for the first wicket before King was dismissed after scoring 37 off 22 balls. Hope, however, continued to bat well and remained unbeaten on 65, leading his team to victory with four balls to spare. The WI skipper also formed vital partnerships with Shimron Hetmyer (17), Roston Chase (16), and Rovman Powell (10*) during his stay.