All-round West Indies beat Sri Lanka in 1st T20I: Stats 

1st innings

Sri Lanka post a below-par total

The Lankans were off to a fine start with Pathum Nissanka (18) and skipper Kusal Mendis (36) adding 43 runs for the opening wicket. However, the team was then reduced to 49/3. Kamindu Mendis, who arrived at five, dominated a 59-run stand with Dasun Shanaka (22) to push the Lankans past 100. Kamindu also added some handy runs with the tail-ender before getting run out in the final over of the innings. His efforts meant the visitors finished at 147/9.