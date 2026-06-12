All-round West Indies beat Sri Lanka in 1st T20I: Stats
What's the story
West Indies have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The hosts won the first match by seven wickets at Sabina Park, Kingston, on Friday. Captain Shai Hope was instrumental in the victory, scoring an unbeaten half-century and leading his team to chase down Sri Lanka's target of 148 runs in just 19.2 overs. Here are the key stats.
1st innings
Sri Lanka post a below-par total
The Lankans were off to a fine start with Pathum Nissanka (18) and skipper Kusal Mendis (36) adding 43 runs for the opening wicket. However, the team was then reduced to 49/3. Kamindu Mendis, who arrived at five, dominated a 59-run stand with Dasun Shanaka (22) to push the Lankans past 100. Kamindu also added some handy runs with the tail-ender before getting run out in the final over of the innings. His efforts meant the visitors finished at 147/9.
Chase
Hope leads West Indies to victory
In response to Sri Lanka's total, West Indies got off to a solid start with openers Brandon King and captain Shai Hope. The duo added 67 runs for the first wicket in just over six overs. However, King was dismissed after scoring 37 off 22 balls. Hope then anchored the innings and remained unbeaten on 65.
Middle-order support
Other contributors for West Indies
Apart from Hope, Shimron Hetmyer (17 off 9), Roston Chase (16 off 26), and Rovman Powell (10 not out off 6) also contributed with the bat. Their efforts helped West Indies chase down the target comfortably with 4 balls to spare. For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (2/320 and Eshan Malinga (1/26) were the only bowlers who managed to take wickets in this match.
WI bowlers
Three-fers for Joseph, Holder
Jason Holder was the pick of the WI bowlers as his four overs resulted in 3/18. WI's highest wicket-taker in T20Is, Holder has raced to 113 scalps in the format (ER: 8.65). Shamar Joseph also claimed three vital wickets to finish with 3/29 across four overs. This spell took his tally to 29 T20I wickets at an economy of 9.26.
Kamindu
4th T20I fifty for Kamindu
Kamindu made 51 runs off 39 balls, having hit four fours and 2 sixes. Playing his 44th T20I, he has raced to 722 runs at an average of 20.62. The Lankan batter, whose strike rate reads 128.04, now owns four half-centuries. Kamindu hit his 15th T20 fifty, which took him to 2,493 runs at an average of 26-plus.
Hope
Hope slams his 12th T20I fifty
Hope's 65* from 54 balls had two fours and three sixes. The sturdy WI batter has amassed 1,737 runs from 68 T20I matches at 31.01. This was his 12th T20I fifty (100s: 1). He now has 90 runs from three T20Is against the Lankans at an average of 45. Overall in T20s, Hope owns 5,754 runs at 30.93 (50s: 30, 100s: 4).