Jason Holder becomes first WI pacer with this T20I milestone 

Elite list

Second bowler with this milestone

As WI won by seven wickets, Holder was named the Player of the Match for his spell of 3/18 across four overs. This spell took him to 51 wickets across 40 T20Is at home with his economy being 8.31, as per ESPNcricinfo. His tally includes two four-fers and a fifer. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein (51) is the only other WI bowler with 50-plus T20I wickets in the Caribbean.