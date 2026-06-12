Jason Holder becomes first WI pacer with this T20I milestone
What's the story
Jason Holder has scripted history by becoming the first West Indies pacer to complete 50 T20I wickets at home. The star fast bowler reached the milestone with an incredible spell in the opening T20I against Sri Lanka at Kingston's Sabina Park. Holder claimed three wickets to derail the Lankan innings as WI recorded a comfortable seven-wicket win. Here are further details.
Spell
A sensational spell from Holder
Electing to bat first, Sri Lanka got off to a fine start as their openers added 43 runs in 4.2 overs. However, Holder dismissed Pathum Nissanka for 18 to trigger a batting collapse. He then dismissed Lasith Croospulle for a golden duck. SL lost regular wickets as Shamar Joseph also got into the act. Tail-ender Maheesh Theekshana was Holder's final victim as the visitors finished at 147/9. WI comfortably chased down the target.
Elite list
Second bowler with this milestone
As WI won by seven wickets, Holder was named the Player of the Match for his spell of 3/18 across four overs. This spell took him to 51 wickets across 40 T20Is at home with his economy being 8.31, as per ESPNcricinfo. His tally includes two four-fers and a fifer. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein (51) is the only other WI bowler with 50-plus T20I wickets in the Caribbean.
Career
Most wickets for WI in T20Is
WI's highest wicket-taker in T20Is, Holder has raced to 111 scalps across 97 games in the format (ER: 8.65). In addition to five four-fers, he also owns a fifer. He is the only bowler with 100-plus scalps for WI in T20Is. Meanwhile, Holder has raced to 385 scalps in T20 cricket from 354 matches at an average of 26.22.
Information
Three-fer for Joseph as well
Shamar Joseph also claimed three vital wickets to finish with 3/29 across four overs. This spell took his tally to 29 T20I wickets across 23 matches at an economy of 9.26.