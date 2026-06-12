SL's Kamindu Mendis slams his 4th T20I fifty 

Knock

A fine hand from Kamindu

The Lankans went from 43/0 to 49/3 when Kamindu arrived to bat. He dominated a 59-run stand with Dasun Shanaka (22) to push the Lankans past 100. Despite being watchful, he also found regular boundaries. Kamindu also added some handy runs with the tail-ender before getting run out in the final over of the innings.