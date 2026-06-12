SL's Kamindu Mendis slams his 4th T20I fifty
What's the story
Sri Lankan all-rounder Kamindu Mendis made his bat talk amid tough circumstances in the opening T20I against hosts West Indies at Kingston's Sabina Park. He scored a brilliant fifty at number five as the Lankans managed a somewhat fighting 147/9 while batting first in the game. Here we look at his stats and performance.
Knock
A fine hand from Kamindu
The Lankans went from 43/0 to 49/3 when Kamindu arrived to bat. He dominated a 59-run stand with Dasun Shanaka (22) to push the Lankans past 100. Despite being watchful, he also found regular boundaries. Kamindu also added some handy runs with the tail-ender before getting run out in the final over of the innings.
Stats
4th T20I fifty for Kamindu
Kamindu made 51 runs off 39 balls, having hit four fours and 2 sixes. Playing his 44th T20I, he has raced to 722 runs at an average of 20.62. The Lankan batter, whose strike rate reads 128.04, now owns four half-centuries. Kamindu hit his 15th T20 fifty, which took him to 2,493 runs at an average of 26-plus.