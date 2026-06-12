Katrina in talks for acting comeback with 'Chandni Bar 2'?
What's the story
Katrina Kaif is in talks to join the cast of Chandni Bar 2, a sequel to the acclaimed 2001 film, revealed Filmfare. The original movie, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and starring Tabu and Atul Kulkarni, was a poignant tale of survival in Mumbai's underbelly. It remains to be seen if Kaif will indeed join Tabu in this much-anticipated project. Ajay Bahl will direct the movie.
Career update
Kaif's recent break from Bollywood
Kaif has been on a break for the last two years. Her last theatrical release was Merry Christmas (2024). In November 2025, she and her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, welcomed their son, Vihaan. Meanwhile, sources suggest that Chandni Bar 2 will continue the theme of its predecessor, focusing on the red-light district and crime ecosystem. The plot of the original revolved around Mumtaz, a young woman from a village forced to work as a bar dancer in Mumbai.
Other projects
Kaif also reading OTT scripts?
A recent report by India Today had suggested that Kaif was interested in making her OTT debut. An insider told the outlet, "The actor is reportedly planning to return to a film set by the second half of 2027 and is actively looking for the right script, something that is worth her time." "For the same, she seems interested in exploring streaming projects that could provide better opportunities for actors."