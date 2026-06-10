Katrina Kaif to return with an OTT project?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas, is reportedly preparing for her return to acting. According to a report by India Today, she has resumed reading scripts and is considering OTT projects for her comeback. This would mark her debut in the digital space.
Career plans
'She seems interested in exploring streaming projects'
A source told the outlet, "Katrina Kaif is back to reading scripts after embracing motherhood recently." "The actor is reportedly planning to return to a film set by the second half of 2027 and is actively looking for the right script, something that is worth her time." "For the same, she seems interested in exploring streaming projects that could provide better opportunities for actors."
Role selection
Not in a hurry to sign any project
The insider added that Kaif is not in a hurry to sign any project. She is keen on finding a role that aligns with her current priorities as both an actor and a mother. The report also mentioned that she is carefully evaluating potential projects before making her comeback.
Career highlights
Kaif's successful career and personal updates
Kaif, who married actor Vicky Kaushal in 2021, is one of Bollywood's most successful stars. She has appeared in films like Welcome (2007), Race (2008), Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Kaif and Kaushal welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, in November 2025, and she has kept a low profile over the last few years.