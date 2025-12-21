'Don't harass us': Kumar Sanu's ex-wife reacts to defamation suit

Singer Kumar Sanu 's former wife, Rita Bhattacharya, has reacted to the defamation notice filed against her by the singer recently. Speaking to Bombay Times, she expressed shock at the legal action and its impact on her and their three sons. "I'm shocked. He is filing a case against the mother of his three grown-up sons," she said.

Legal action Bhattacharya questions Sanu's motive behind the defamation suit While reports suggest that Sanu is seeking ₹30L as compensation, Bhattacharya claims that the notice mentions a much higher figure. "The paper he has sent me, he is asking for ₹50 crore. I don't know how Sanu is dreaming that I have so much money. It is really sad," she lamented. She also questioned why she was being targeted when others (seemingly referring to actor Kunickaa Sadanand) have spoken publicly about their past relationship with Sanu.

Communication breakdown 'He has always blocked us': Bhattacharya on lack of communication Bhattacharya revealed that there has been no communication between her and Sanu for years. "I never got a chance to talk to him. Neither me nor my children ever got a chance to talk to him because he has always blocked us," she said. She added that she tried reaching out through his office earlier but was unsuccessful.

Counter-case Bhattacharya plans to file counter-case against Sanu Bhattacharya also revealed that she is planning to file a counter-case. "I will see him in the court...will request with folded hands...try to be a good human being and be the father of my three children." "If you can't love us, at least don't disturb and don't harass us anymore." Earlier this year, Bhattacharya accused Sanu of torture and alleged that he and his family denied her proper food and freedom. Sanu is now seeking an apology and monetary compensation.