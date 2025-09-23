Shocking: Kumar Sanu accused of torturing, starving ex-wife 

Veteran Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu 's ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya has made serious allegations against him and his family. In a recent interview with Film Window, she claimed that she was "tortured" by the singer and his family during her pregnancy. She alleged that they denied her proper food and freedom, further detailing how she was dragged to court by Sanu despite his alleged infidelity at the time.

Allegations 'He is a great singer, but as a human being...' In the interview, Bhattacharya said, "He is a great singer, but as a human being, it would be best to talk about him as little as possible." She added that it was her dream to make him a singer and that she pushed him. "After Aashiqui's success, he started earning a lot of money and that's when he started changing. He became ill-mannered; he was never like that."

Restrictions She wasn't allowed to step out of the house Bhattacharya also alleged that Sanu's family imposed restrictions on her freedom. She said, "I never stepped out of the house. I wasn't allowed to go to the parlor or get waxed." "Sanu took me to court on the basis of cruelty during my pregnancy. He even had an affair during that time, which has come out today (allegedly, with actor Kunickaa Sadanand). And he dragged me to court?"

Alleged mistreatment They even stopped getting milk for my children, she alleged "They (Her in-laws) tortured me while I was pregnant; I couldn't do anything. They even stopped getting milk for my children and told the pediatrician they wouldn't pay," Bhattacharya alleged. "It would be wrong to call them human beings." "He had such a huge party a year ago, saying I was the reason behind his success. I never got to know the reason (for taking her to court). He used to laugh at me and make fun of me."