5 roles that showcase Felicity Jones's incredible acting range

Felicity Jones has made a name for herself in Hollywood with her versatile acting skills and dedication to her craft. From historical dramas to sci-fi adventures, she has played a variety of roles that highlight her range and depth as an actor. Here are five of Jones's most memorable roles that showcase her talent and versatility, giving you a glimpse into her impressive career.

Role 1 'The Theory of Everything': A poignant portrayal In The Theory of Everything, Jones played Jane Hawking, the wife of physicist Stephen Hawking. The role earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Jones's performance was lauded for its emotional depth and authenticity as she portrayed Jane's struggles and triumphs alongside Stephen's battle with ALS.

Role 2 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story': A brave leader In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Jones took on the role of Jyn Erso, a courageous leader on a mission to steal plans for the Death Star. Her portrayal was praised for bringing strength and determination to the character. Jones's performance was a perfect blend of vulnerability and resilience, making Jyn Erso a memorable part of the Star Wars universe.

Role 3 'The Invisible Woman': A historical drama In The Invisible Woman, Jones played Nelly Ternan, the love interest of Charles Dickens. Set in the Victorian era, this historical drama allowed Jones to showcase her ability to embody complex characters with grace and nuance. Her performance was praised for capturing both the passion and the constraints of her character's life.

Role 4 'Like Crazy': A romantic exploration In Like Crazy, Jones played Anna, a young woman navigating love across borders. The film explored themes of passion and separation with an honest touch. Jones's performance was praised for its raw emotion as she captured the highs and lows of young love.