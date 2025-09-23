Zubeen Garg cremated with full state honors; pet dogs present
Zubeen Garg, one of Assam's most loved singer-composers, was given a heartfelt farewell on Tuesday with full state honors.
Thousands gathered at Kamarkuchi near Guwahati to pay their respects as his sister Palmee Borthakur, protege Rahul Gautam, and Arun Garg lit the pyre.
Top leaders, including Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Kiren Rijiju, also joined in the tributes.
Gun salute, sandalwood branch he planted in 2017 featured
Garg's last rites blended tradition and personal touches—Vedic chants, conch shells, a gun salute by Assam Police, and a sandalwood branch he planted himself back in 2017 were all part of the ceremony.
Even his four pet dogs were present for one final goodbye, showing just how much he meant to those around him.
Born November 18, Zubeen was known for mixing traditional Assamese music with modern sounds. He created hits like "Mayabini Ratir Buku," leaving a big mark on India's music scene.
His wife Garima Saikia Garg and family were there at the ceremony—his loss is being deeply felt by fans across generations.