Kartik-Ananya's 'Tu Meri...' demands 16 shows in multiplexes 

The much-awaited rom-com Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday , is set to hit theaters soon, with an inferred release date of Thursday. With advance bookings now open, the film's distribution team has made specific demands from single-screen theaters and multiplexes. A source told Bollywood Hungama that they are aware of the competition from Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire And Ash but still expect a fair share of showings for their movie.

Show requirements 'TMMT...' team's demands vary based on multiplex size The distribution team has requested at least two shows in single-screen theaters, five in two-screen cinemas, and six in three-screen multiplexes. For larger multiplexes with four to six screens, they have asked for eight to 12 shows a day. Multiplexes with seven or more screens are expected to run 16 shows daily. However, as of now, only four or more screen theaters have opened bookings for the film.

Booking challenges 'TMMT...' struggles to secure desired number of shows Despite their reasonable demands, the team is having a hard time getting the number of shows they want. As per the source, single-screen theaters and two- or three-screen cinemas have yet to start ticket sales as negotiations are still ongoing. The source added that even though Avatar: Fire And Ash didn't release in single screens, these theaters still need to split shows between Dhurandhar and TMMT... due to high demand for Dhurandhar even after 18 days of its release.