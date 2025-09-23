Next Article
Vicky-Katrina announce pregnancy! Baby expected in October-November 2025
Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif just shared some big news—they're going to be parents!
On Tuesday, they posted a black-and-white photo on social media with Vicky holding Katrina's baby bump, writing, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."
The announcement quickly lit up the internet, with fans and celebs like Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani sending their love.
Exclusive: When are Vicky-Katrina's little ones arriving?
Sources say the baby is expected in October or November 2025. Katrina plans to take a long break from films after the birth to focus on motherhood.
Both stars have been busy—Vicky was last seen in Chhaava and Katrina in Merry Christmas—but it looks like family is now taking center stage for them.