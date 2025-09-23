Vicky-Katrina announce pregnancy! Baby expected in October-November 2025 Entertainment Sep 23, 2025

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif just shared some big news—they're going to be parents!

On Tuesday, they posted a black-and-white photo on social media with Vicky holding Katrina's baby bump, writing, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

The announcement quickly lit up the internet, with fans and celebs like Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani sending their love.