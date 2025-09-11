Kunickaa considered Kumar Sanu her soulmate, reveals 'BB19' star's son

Actor Kunickaa Sadanand (61), a contestant on Bigg Boss 19 , recently confessed to having an affair with a married man, and fans widely believe that man to be singer Kumar Sanu . Their relationship apparently lasted six years but they kept it private out of respect for Sanu's family. Now, her son Ayaan Lall has described the affair as "toxic." He also clarified that his mother still respects Sanu as a singer and often listens to his songs.

Affair details 'Everyone should experience that kind of love once' Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Lall said, "She genuinely loves the artiste. She doesn't love the man anymore, I can promise." "When I googled him and asked her about him, she said, 'He was a very important man in my life. I used to look at him as a soulmate and everyone should experience that kind of love once in their life. It was toxic. Very very toxic.'"

Relationship insights Lall never met Sanu but has interacted with his son Lall also shared that he wasn't born during the affair and only found out about it later. He has never met Sanu (67) but has interacted with Sanu's son, Jaan Sanu. "And my mother isn't the obsessive type. It isn't an ego thing," he noted regarding her mother being over the playback legend.

Family connection On their mother-son bond Lall also talked about his close relationship with Sadanand, saying they bonded over their experiences in love. "When I had girlfriends, my mother had boyfriends." He acknowledged that the affair was painful for his mother, but their shared experiences and mutual healing helped strengthen their bond.