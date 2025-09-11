Next Article
'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari': Watch 'Panwadi' BTS
Dharma Movies has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the "Panwadi" song from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.
The BTS video features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf throwing colors and enjoying Holi on set.
The lively energy is perfect for fans who already loved the earlier track "Bijuria."
Plot of the movie and release date
Directed by Khaitan, the movie stars Dhawan and Kapoor as ex-lovers in Delhi reconnecting through quirky twists and new relationships.
With Malhotra and Saraf in key roles too, expect plenty of dance, laughs, and drama when it hits theaters on October 2, 2025.
The teaser promises a vibrant world that's all about fun and second chances.