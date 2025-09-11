Next Article
Salman Khan begins shooting 'Battle of Galwan' in Ladakh
Salman Khan has begun shooting his new film, Battle of Galwan, right in the heart of Ladakh. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie is based on the 2020 India-China clash at Galwan Valley.
Recent photos show Khan alongside real soldiers in Leh, giving fans a glimpse of the movie's authentic military vibe.
After 'Tiger 3,' 'Sikandar' didn't exactly set box office fire
After Tiger 3 and Sikandar didn't exactly set the box office on fire, Battle of Galwan is a big deal for Khan. He's put serious effort into training and getting fit for this physically demanding role.
While there were rumors about him teaming up again with Sooraj Barjatya for another action flick, those plans are on pause as Barjatya is now considering something more age-appropriate for the superstar and is exploring new ideas.