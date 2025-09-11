Salman Khan begins shooting 'Battle of Galwan' in Ladakh

After 'Tiger 3,' 'Sikandar' didn't exactly set box office fire

After Tiger 3 and Sikandar didn't exactly set the box office on fire, Battle of Galwan is a big deal for Khan. He's put serious effort into training and getting fit for this physically demanding role.

While there were rumors about him teaming up again with Sooraj Barjatya for another action flick, those plans are on pause as Barjatya is now considering something more age-appropriate for the superstar and is exploring new ideas.