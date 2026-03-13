Chennai man beaten to death after urine splashes on woman  

After the incident, the woman allegedly confronted Kalaiselvan and Balaji, leading to an argument. Soon, a mob gathered in support of the woman and attacked both men. During the assault, Kalaiselvan collapsed and fell unconscious, while Balaji also sustained serious injuries. Kalaiselvan's brother, Kalaivanan, rushed to the spot and took him to Government Stanley Hospital, where his brother was declared brought dead.

Family's demand

Police negligence alleged by victim's family

Kalaiselvan's brother has alleged police negligence, as the incident occurred near a police station but no immediate help was provided. "The police did not even call an ambulance," he said. He also refused to accept the body, demanding immediate arrests of those involved in his brother's death. The Esplanade police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. They are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers, who fled the scene after the incident.