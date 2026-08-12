Akshay Kumar's 'Haiwaan' character is 'out and out evil'
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to unleash a never-seen-before avatar in his upcoming film, Haiwaan. The actor, who has previously collaborated with director Priyadarshan on several comedy hits, will now be seen as a full-fledged antagonist in this thriller. The teaser for the film will be released on Wednesday. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kumar spoke about his character and the challenges it presents.
Character insights
'I always wanted to play a psycho on-screen'
Kumar described his character as a through-and-through villain.
He said, "As the title goes, I am playing Haiwaan and my character has no gray shades, he's out and out evil."
"I always wanted to play a psycho on-screen. With my last four-five films, I have tried to switch between completely different genres: comedy, horror, action, drama."
New territory
'I saw Akshay casually wearing the beanie one day...'
Kumar further said, "This is my first time playing evil in the truest sense. I like to constantly challenge myself and Haiwaan is that challenge for me."
Director Priyadarshan also shared his thoughts on Kumar's involvement in the project.
He recalled, "I saw Akshay casually wearing the beanie one day at the shoot of Bhooth Bangla and I immediately liked the look."
"Him wearing it in Haiwaan was my idea."
Role evolution
Film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Saiyami Kher
Priyadarshan was surprised when Kumar expressed interest in the role.
He said, "I remember I was narrating the story of Haiwaan to him one day, knowing he will not do it, and asked who he thinks would do the role."
"I was shocked when he asked me, 'Can I do it?'"
Meanwhile, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Saiyami Kher, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, and will hit theaters on September 11.