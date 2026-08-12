Akshay Kumar's 'Haiwaan' character is 'out and out evil'

Kumar further said, "This is my first time playing evil in the truest sense. I like to constantly challenge myself and Haiwaan is that challenge for me."

Director Priyadarshan also shared his thoughts on Kumar's involvement in the project.

He recalled, "I saw Akshay casually wearing the beanie one day at the shoot of Bhooth Bangla and I immediately liked the look."

"Him wearing it in Haiwaan was my idea."