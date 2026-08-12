BJP suspends Pulwama unit president after he's booked for extortion
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended its Pulwama unit president Syed Showkat Gayoor after he was booked by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on extortion charges. The police action came after a complaint from a contractor, who alleged that Gayoor demanded money and threatened to detain him under the Public Safety Act (PSA), if he didn't oblige his "illegal demands."
Allegations
Complainant is engaged in extraction and transportation of soil
In his complaint, Mohammad Yasin Ganie accused Gayoor of interfering and obstructing him and his drivers and demanding "illegal gratification as a condition for allowing the complainant to continue the lawful work."
"The complainant is engaged in the extraction and transportation of soil for the work... the said work is being carried out strictly in accordance with the permission granted by the competent authorities," the complaint read, as per the Indian Express.
Disciplinary action
BJP takes decision on recommendations from disciplinary committee chairman
The complainant alleged he was pressured to pay ₹5 lakh as extortion money and threatened with PSA action if he refused.
He also claimed to have paid Gayoor ₹54,000 in two installments last November
Following the allegations, the BJP has suspended Gayoor from all organizational posts and responsibilities pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings.
The party reiterated its "commitment to maintaining the highest standards of discipline, integrity, and morality in public life."