Chaos on Parliament premises as NDA, Congress MPs stage protest
What's the story
Chaotic scenes were seen on the Parliament premises on Tuesday as both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Congress MPs held protests against each other. The NDA is protesting the opposition's disruption of proceedings in both Houses. The MPs carried placards accusing Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of evading debate on student protests. The Congress MPs, on the other hand, are protesting against the Union Home Minister over the police action on students during the Jantar Mantar protest.
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Video from Parliament
#WATCH | Delhi: NDA and Congress MPs hold protest against each other in the Parliament.— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026
NDA MPs' protest against the Opposition, alleging them of running away from discussion in Parliament.
Congress MPs are protesting against the Union Home Minister over the 'police action' on… pic.twitter.com/BVEPvBBJug
Protest details
Gandhi silent on police action in Jharkhand: BJP leaders
The NDA MPs also demanded answers from Gandhi over the police action in Jharkhand.
They were particularly referring to the lathi charge and water cannon used against JPSC and JSSC aspirants on Monday.
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said, "They are deceiving the country. They are not allowing Parliament to function."
Tarun Chugh accused Gandhi of double standards, saying he was silent on the Jharkhand incident.
Stance explained
We are ready for discussion but Rahul is not: BJP
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj alleged the opposition was inconsistent in their approach to similar issues.
Sanjay Jaiswal said, "We are ready for discussion but Rahul Gandhi is not."
Manoj Tiwari urged Gandhi to stop evading the issue and face Home Minister Amit Shah's response.
Similarly, NCPI MP Rachna Banerjee stressed that everyone is seeking answers from the opposition.
Response sought
Gandhi demands answers from Shah, Modi
On Monday, Gandhi said the opposition was not interested in Shah's "opinion" but wanted to know who ordered the police crackdown.
He questioned both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah's courage to address the issue in Parliament.
"We want to understand: is there culpability or incompetence?" he asked.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said that the deadlock in Parliament will continue until Shah makes a statement.
Shah is expected to respond to the issue in Parliament on Tuesday.