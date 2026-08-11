Apple's all-glass iPhone still on track for 2027
What's the story
Apple is said to be planning a major redesign for its iPhone Pro models in 2027. The move would mark two decades since the first iPhone was launched. The new design is said to feature curved glass on both the front and back of the device. However, an even more ambitious all-glass concept was reportedly ditched due to manufacturing challenges.
Design details
A glass-heavy design for the iPhone Pro models
The 2027 anniversary models are expected to feature a glass-heavy design, with the material covering both the front and back.
The glass would wrap around the sides of the device, leaving space for a metal band between them.
This design is less extreme than an earlier concept that called for even more glass and less metal usage.
Production challenges
Balancing design and manufacturing challenges
The decision to keep a metal element in the design suggests Apple is trying to balance its design ambitions with manufacturing constraints.
The earlier radical concept was ditched during development due to practical problems, especially around joining glass sections and making the design suitable for mass production.
Despite these hurdles, Apple seems to have retained some elements of the original idea for its future products.
Future plans
Foldable iPhone to debut alongside iPhone 18 Pro models
Apple's design changes will start before the anniversary model's launch.
The company is expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone next month, along with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.
The foldable device is likely to be a major shift in the iPhone's physical design since its inception.
Meanwhile, the Pro models are said to get major camera upgrades and a smaller Face ID module.
New products
New color option and other product developments at Apple
Along with the design changes, Apple is also said to be planning a dark red color option for its upcoming range.
The company is also working on smart glasses, camera-equipped AirPods, and other AI-powered devices for wearables and home.
The expanding product portfolio comes as John Ternus prepares to take over as Apple's CEO on September 1.