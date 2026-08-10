How much is Shraddha Kapoor getting paid for Ashneer biopic?
What's the story
Shraddha Kapoor is reportedly in talks to join the Ashneer Grover biopic as a producer. She will play entrepreneur Madhuri Jain Grover, wife of entrepreneur and Shark Tank India judge Grover. Reports suggest that Kapoor has been offered around ₹20cr for her role but may opt for a backend deal instead, which would give her a share in the film's intellectual property rights (IPR).
Details
What is a backend deal?
A backend deal is a payment structure where an actor takes a lower initial fee but receives a percentage of the film's IPR or profits.
This means if the biopic does well, Kapoor could potentially earn more than her reported upfront fee. She would also get the producer's tag.
The film will be written and directed by entrepreneur-screenwriter Rahul Mody, who is also reportedly dating Kapoor.
Precedent
Other Bollywood actors who have been linked with backend deals
Kapoor isn't the only actor reportedly considering a backend deal. Akshay Kumar is said to have taken a similar approach for his film Welcome to the Jungle, where he earned over ₹35cr from his share in the project, per Free Press Journal.
Other top Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Kumar have been linked with such arrangements in the past.
Other projects
What's next for Kapoor?
Kapoor is reportedly being paid between ₹12cr and ₹15cr for Eetha. After this, she was reported to be getting around ₹20cr as her acting fee for the Grover biopic.
If the latest reports are true, she could instead take a producer credit and receive a stake in the film's IPR. This would allow her to benefit from the film's performance rather than taking the entire amount as an upfront fee.
However, these reports remain unconfirmed.