Iran sets new conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz
What's the story
Iran has laid out a list of demands for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital trade route that has been at the center of tensions between Iran and the United States. The strait is crucial for global oil trade, accounting for around 20% of it. The new conditions were announced by Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and a commander in its Revolutionary Guard.
Demand details
Iran's conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz
Among the key demands are a complete withdrawal of US military forces from the region, lifting of sanctions, and "full compensation" for damages caused by the war.
Iran also wants an unconditional release of its frozen assets and an end to attacks on its allies in West Asia.
Zolghadr said, "The Supreme National Security Council will never back down, neither in war nor in negotiations," state-controlled Tasnim News Agency reported.
Ongoing negotiations
Oman confirms talks with Iran are ongoing
Iran is reportedly in talks with Oman to reopen a narrow passage through the Strait of Hormuz. However, this would not restore normal traffic.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said any deal would depend on other conditions, including compensation for US violations of the Islamabad Agreement.
Meanwhile, Oman has confirmed that talks with Iran are ongoing "in a positive and constructive atmosphere."
Attack response
UAE condemns missile attack on vessel
The United Arab Emirates has condemned a missile attack on a vessel of Abu Dhabi's state-owned ADNOC oil and gas company in the Strait of Hormuz.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs called it "an act of piracy by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps."
Despite these tensions, US Vice President JD Vance acknowledged progress toward reopening the strait but said it remains uncertain if a deal would satisfy US requirements.
Condition clarification
General clarifies reopening not related to Oman negotiations
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps General Hossein Mohebbi clarified that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is subject to Iran's specific conditions and is not related to negotiations with Oman.
He said, "Whenever the American side accepts the conditions of the Islamic Republic of Iran and abandons its interventionist approach, the conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz will certainly be provided."