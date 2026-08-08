Why Indian electronics, automobile makers are turning to air freight

The rising demand and positive festive-season outlook across sectors like automobiles, consumer durables, apparel, and fashion have left companies with no option but to ensure timely supplies.

Vikas Gupta, MD (operations) of contract electronics manufacturer PG Electroplast, said they have started airlifting some components to avoid halting festive production.

He added that even if they're willing to pay higher ocean freight costs, the availability of vessels remains a challenge.