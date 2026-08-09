Audi offers free roadside assistance to waterlogged vehicles in Delhi-NCR
What's the story
Audi India has announced a complimentary roadside assistance service for its customers in the wake of the ongoing heavy rains and waterlogging in Delhi-NCR. The company will provide 24x7 support to those whose vehicles have been impacted by the monsoon downpour. The service includes on-site repairs, fuel delivery, spare key assistance, and travel or accommodation facilities if needed.
Comprehensive support
Vehicle custody, transportation, and storage provisions are also included
The roadside assistance package from Audi also includes provisions for vehicle custody, transportation, storage, and safekeeping if a vehicle needs to be relocated.
Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director at Audi India, said that the company is keeping an eye on other cities as well and will offer support if needed.
This comes as Delhi has recorded 127mm of rain in the first week of August alone.
Preparedness
Weather forecasts predict more rain in the region
Audi has also said that its teams are ready to assist customers affected by the current weather conditions.
The free assistance is being provided across Delhi-NCR, where persistent rainfall has left many roads inundated and disrupted movement in parts of the region.
More rain is expected in the coming days, according to weather forecasts.