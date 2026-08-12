Spotify to label AI artists with new badge
What's the story
Spotify, the leading music streaming platform, has announced its plan to introduce an "AI Persona" badge in mid-September. The move is aimed at clearly identifying content creators as either AI-generated or real people. The decision comes amid growing concerns in the music industry over an influx of AI-generated content into streaming catalogs.
User concerns
User feedback drives Spotify's decision
Spotify's decision to launch the "AI Persona" badge is largely driven by user feedback.
The company acknowledged that listeners are unhappy when they discover an artist profile that appears human but is actually AI-generated.
This new feature will be visible on artist profiles, including in the banner and About section, search results, and track rows across playlists.
Recommendation impact
AI music won't be in recommendations
Spotify has also clarified that music from these AI Personas won't appear in recommendations or editorial playlists unless a user follows them.
This is part of the company's strategy to maintain transparency and fairness for all musicians on its platform.
If users come across an unlabeled AI artist, they can directly report it on Spotify.
Self-identification feature
Artists can now self-identify as AI personas
Along with the new badge, Spotify is also giving artists the option to self-identify as AI Personas through Spotify for Artists starting Tuesday.
The company hopes these measures will make its platform more transparent and fair for all music creators.
This move comes after the introduction of "Verified by Spotify" badge in April, which indicates that a profile has been reviewed and meets authenticity standards.