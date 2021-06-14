Meet the famous contestants of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 11

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 09:00 pm

Rohit Shetty recently shared a promo of the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi on his social media. The clip has him performing a daredevil stunt, where he climbs on a helicopter from a moving car, thus setting the tone for the coming edition. The list of contestants from the much-anticipated season is also out, and boasts of some well-loved faces from the industry.

#1

Shweta Tiwari: The contestant who has the maximum fan support

Shweta Tiwari is the most favorite contestant of this season, which is being shot in Cape Town. Apart from ruling TV with popular shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Mere Dad ki Dulhan, she also has won the fourth season of the reality show Bigg Boss. The 40-year-old mother of two also participated in dance reality shows Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa.

#2

Rahul Vaidya will be looking to replicate 'Bigg Boss' success

Another audience favorite on this Darr vs Dare season is reality show OG and singer Rahul Vaidya. He participated in the first season of singing reality show Indian Idol, and was a runner-up in that edition. After staying away from the limelight for a while, he participated on the 14th season of Bigg Boss, where his easy-going nature helped him become a finalist.

#3

Divyanka Tripathi might show a different side to her personality

Divyanka Tripathi, who has ruled hearts with her docile and homely girl roles in shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, etc. will be looking to give a different spin to her on screen persona. Last seen hosting the Women Against Crime segment of the popular crime show Crime Patrol, she has kept audience interested with regular posts from the KKK sets.

#4

Another 'Bigg Boss' alum Abhinav Shukla joins in

Abhinav Shukla, famous for his roles in daily soaps like Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Chhoti Bahu made his reality show debut with Bigg Boss 14. He participated with wife Rubina Dilaik, and their candid revelations about their relationship made them audience favorites, with Dilaik ultimately taking home the title. His second reality show stint is thus highly-awaited.

#5

Nikki Tamboli will round off the 'Bigg Boss' reunion

Looks like KKK will have a Bigg Boss reunion of sorts, with another season 14 favorite Nikki Tamboli joining the cast. Tamboli, who recently lost her brother to COVID-19, was trolled online for jetting off to Cape Town for the show soon after brother's death. Other contestants joining in this season are- Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill, Saurabh Raj Jain, and Varun Sood, among others.