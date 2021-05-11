You can't keep lying, Shweta (Tiwari), Abhinav Kohli lashes out

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 11, 2021, 12:28 am

The public spat between actors Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli has taken a new turn, as Kohli dismissed Tiwari's recent statement where she claimed he was "not contributing a single penny to the growth of kids." The actor also posted clips online, alleging Tiwari had left their son Reyansh at an "undisclosed location" to take part in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Details

'I transferred 40 percent online from my account to yours'

Kohli lambasted Tiwari for lying about his contribution toward their son's upbringing. He was replying to her most recent interview. Citing the shows that he has done, Kohli claimed to have "transferred 40% online from my account to yours." "Tum pehle hi bahut gir gayi thi aur girti hi ja rahi ho (You are getting worse by the day)," he signed off on Instagram.

Instagram Post

The actor was replying to Tiwari's latest interview

Instagram post A post shared by abhinav.kohli024 on May 11, 2021 at 12:25 am IST

Second video

'I have suffered due to her lies and wrongdoings'

Uploading another video addressing Tiwari's recent interview, Kohli said he has "had enough" of her untrue statements. "I have suffered due to her lies and wrongdoings...Enough of lying, Shweta. If you had called me, then show me your call record because I have all of them." He claimed he wanted to keep Reyansh with him, while Tiwari was away shooting, but she refused.

Allegations

'Is there any shortage of money?' Kohli questioned Tiwari

The producer accused his estranged wife of hiding their son's location, and also asked what was the urgent need of earning money that she had to leave for Cape Town amid the pandemic. "You've left everything at this time to earn money. Is there any shortage of money? Even if you wanted to leave, why didn't you leave the kid with me?" he asked.

Timeline

He was previously seen calling the childcare services

To recall, Tiwari left for South Africa last week, which was shortly followed by a video from Kohli. He alleged that Tiwari had kept Reyansh at a Mumbai hotel, and he was out searching for him. He was also seen speaking to childcare services. Refuting these, Tiwari clarified that she had informed Kohli about Reyansh being with her family before she left.

Her side

Tiwari wanted to take son with her, Kohli allegedly refused

In the interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress said that the channel was ready to pay for Reyansh's tickets, so that he could be with her, but Kohli did not give her the consent. She said it was puzzling that Kohli was uploading these videos, even though he knew where the child was. They are currently involved in a custody battle.