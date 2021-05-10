Vijay Deverakonda to romance Katrina Kaif in next bilingual release?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 10, 2021, 11:39 pm

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda is all set to step into Bollywood with Liger: Saala Crossbreed. The makers, however, announced a delay in its teaser release yesterday. Deverakonda has meanwhile already signed two new big projects. As per a latest report, the Arjun Reddy actor will be romancing Katrina Kaif in one of these two, which is going to be a bilingual release.

Details

The project is going to be a pan-India release

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source to report that Deverakonda has agreed to team up with Shiva Nirvana and Koratala Siva for two high-budget ventures. The portal did not clarify which one of the projects would feature Kaif, but stated that the movie would be bilingual, and it was "being planned as a pan-India release." Makers reportedly wanted a popular face for a universal appeal.

Quote

Makers roped Kaif in to appeal to North Indian audience

The report stated that, "Although it's a South film, it is being readied for an all India release and Katrina's presence will push the film up North." No other detail has been revealed about either of the two yet. Mentioning the films were being "mounted on a huge scale," the source rightly pointed out how the Zero actress was now starring opposite two Vijays.

In demand

Kaif is now working with two popular Vijays

For the unversed, Kaif is also set to feature alongside South superstar Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. Apart from the thriller, the Fitoor actress has Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3 in her kitty. Now coming to Deverakonda, the Geetha Govindam star was scheduled to greet fans with the Liger teaser on May 9, but producers decided to postpone it due to COVID-19.

Twitter Post

'We hope you're staying safe, staying healthy and staying home'

In light of the current environment and the testing times our country is facing, our focus is solely on helping the community. Therefore, we have decided to postpone the release of the teaser of #LIGER. We hope you’re staying safe, staying healthy and staying home. pic.twitter.com/JmPSvhch8Y — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) May 9, 2021

Information

'Liger's teaser release was indefinitely postponed due to the pandemic

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the studio backing the action flick, sent out a statement announcing the delay yesterday. The team said their current focus was "solely on helping the community." As per the first look of the Puri Jagannadh-directorial, Deverakonda is playing a boxer, and the makers are going big with a five-language-release plan. The movie is touted to release on September 9.