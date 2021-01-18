-
'Liger': Karan Johar shares first look of Vijay Deverakonda's filmLast updated on Jan 18, 2021, 02:52 pm
-
After a long wait, the first look poster of actor Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger: Saala Crossbreed is finally out.
Filmmaker Karan Johar shared the intriguing poster of the movie, also featuring actor Ananya Panday.
The ambitious project is all set to be released in five languages, viz. Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Here are more details on this.
-
-
Announcement
Presenting LIGER, wrote Johar
-
Sharing the poster, Johar, who has co-produced the project, wrote, "Presenting LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens and hearts - Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday (sic)."
The poster shows Deverakonda donning a boxer's avatar, while faces of a lion and a tiger can be seen in the background.
However, the makers are yet to reveal its release date.
-
Twitter Post
Madness guaranteed, says Deverakonda
-
Humbly announcing our arrival Pan India!— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 18, 2021
Nation wide madness Guaranteed.
Produced by @KaranJohar @DharmaMovies @Charmmeofficial @PuriConnects
A @purijagan Film!#LIGER#SaalaCrossBreed pic.twitter.com/GWrLKuLrJu
-
Details
'It's time to put your game face on'
-
Yesterday, Johar took to social media and stated, "Cinema is set to cross all linguistic barriers to entertain one and all! Big news dropping tomorrow at 10:08 am, watch this space for more!! (sic)."
"We are adding another chapter in that journey, obliterating linguistic barriers to being a new age of cinema. It's time to put your game face on (sic)," the statement read.
-
Information
Earlier, pictures from the sets had created a huge buzz
-
Last year, a few pictures of Deverakonda and Panday from the sets of the movie, had gone viral and created quite a buzz on social media.
Opening up about working with Devarakonda, Panday had earlier said, "I have yet to meet someone so grounded and humble despite being such a huge star. He is kind and soft-spoken (sic)."
-
Do you know?
The movie has been directed by Puri Jagannadh
-
Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie will also star Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director's production house Puri Connects.
-
Work
This is Deverakonda's first pan-India release
-
Telugu cinema star Deverakonda had started his film career in 2011 with Ravi Babu's romantic comedy Nuvvila.
He gained recognition with his role in Yevade Subramanyam and rose to fame with projects such as Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy, Mahanati, Geetha Govindam, Taxiwaala, among others.
Liger will mark the actor's debut pan-India release and foray into Hindi cinema.
-
Information
Panday was last seen in 'Khaali Peeli'
-
Panday, on the other hand, had started her career with Johar's Student of the Year 2. She also starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh, alongside actor Kartik Aaryan. She was last seen in Khaali Peeli.