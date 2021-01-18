Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has shared the first look poster of her upcoming action movie Dhaakad. She has also revealed the release date of the highly-anticipated project. The actor took to Twitter today and wrote, "She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni. India's first female led action thriller (sic)." Here are more details on this.

Details The movie will be out on October 1

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film will also star actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. It is all set to be released on October 1, 2021. Earlier, Ranaut had revealed her fiery look from the movie, with a machine gun in her hands and wounds on her body. Ranaut resumed work on the movie after completing the shoot for Thalaivi.

Twitter Post Check out the poster here

Details Ranaut is shooting for the movie in Madhya Pradesh

Ranaut is currently shooting for the movie in Madhya Pradesh. She had also hosted a New Year brunch for the film's team and shared pictures from the celebration. "Cheers to our Dhaakad team and our Chief...our director Razy Ghai he is India's top advert film maker, it's his first film but so privileged to work with him, he is amazing (sic)," she had said.

Film Earlier, the movie was supposed to be released in 2020

Dhaakad, touted to be an action-packed spy thriller, was originally scheduled to be released in 2020, but it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Reports suggest that the movie will highlight the issues of child trafficking and crimes against women. Ranaut had also recently informed fans that they have roped in renowned cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata for the movie's shooting.

Information Ranaut also announced the second leg of 'Manikarnika'