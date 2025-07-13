'Punjab '95': Diljit looks bruised and battered in intense poster

Diljit Dosanjh has been constantly sharing posters to create buzz for his upcoming film, Punjab '95. On Sunday, he shared an intense poster on Instagram where he looks absolutely battered, with his hands tied. The film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and has been stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over censorship issues.

Filmmaker's frustration How the film got stuck with CBFC Honey Trehan, the director of the project, recently told NDTV that the film has been stuck with the CBFC since December 2022. The board demanded a massive 127 cuts, irking the makers. He said if these cuts were made, only the trailer would remain. "I have waited and been patient for two and a half years," he added.

Artistic integrity 'If cuts are made, I'll remove my name...': Trehan Trehan disagreed with the cuts and said that he would remove his name from the film entirely if they were enforced. He understood the pressure on producers to make these cuts, but felt the project would no longer reflect his direction. "If you can't express through your art, then where is the democracy? I have no words," he said.

Unusual demands What Trehan said about some unusual demands by the board Trehan pointed out some unusual demands by the CBFC, such as removing "Punjab" from the film's title despite it being set in Punjab. "They are Punjabi cops wearing a turban, and they tell me to call them 'Police' and not 'Punjab Police.' Where is the logic?" he questioned. He also added that they told him not to take Indira Gandhi's name in the film.