'Phule' director Ananth Mahadevan: We can't ignore the past
What's the story
In an interview, Ananth Mahadevan, the director of Phule, opened up about the film's take on caste and gender discrimination.
"Phule is not just a biopic. It is a reflection of the quiet social revolution that Jyotiba and Savitribai started in 1850 to overcome caste and gender discrimination and provide dignity to widows."
Stressing how these societal evils still exist, the actor-director noted how we can't ignore the past.
The movie has been facing objections before its release.
Activist
Strange that there is not much credible work on Phule
Mahadevan was surprised that no one recognized Jyotirao Phule in popular culture, despite his immense contribution to social reform.
"He propagated the concept of ahimsa before Gandhi talked about it. It is strange that apart from Acharya Atre's black-and-white Marathi film made in 1954 and Shyam Benegal's 23-minute episode on Phule in Bharat Ek Khoj, there is not much credible work on the social reformer," he told The Hindu.
He added that society needs self-criticism.
Film controversy
Many Brahmins supported Phule: Mahadevan on controversy
Mahadevan defended the portrayal of Phule in the film amid some Brahmin groups' objections and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) delaying the release.
He said not all Brahmins opposed Phule and emphasized the support the activist got from the Brahmin groups.
"Many Brahmins stood by Phule and were part of the Satyashodak Samaj. There were many Brahmin teachers in his schools," he said.
What he said
'We need to be self-critical...'
He said, "The bigger picture is that not all Brahmins threw cow dung at Phule. He faced resistance from marginalized sections as well because years of caste discrimination and poverty had made them wary of change, like sending girls to school."
"What I wanted to express was that we need to be self-critical. If your child is doing something wrong, will you spoil him because he is your own, or correct him by reprimanding him? Let's open up our conscience."
Colonial rule
Mahadevan discussed Phule's view on British rule
When asked about Phule defending British rule, Mahadevan called him an able strategist who understood the positives and negatives of British rule.
"He could delineate the positive and negative aspects of British rule. Having studied in an English-medium school, he saw value in English education and wanted to utilize it to uplift the marginalized sections," he said.
Film progress
'Phule' faced Brahmin backlash, but 'decks have been cleared'
Despite facing backlash from some Brahmin groups and the CBFC, Mahadevan stated that all "decks have been cleared" now.
He emphasized that caste and gender discrimination still exist in society today, and we cannot ignore the past.
"If it is so, why does the government still need to have a 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' slogan?"
So it seems Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa's Phule will meet its April 25 release date.