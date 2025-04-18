What's the story

In an interview, Ananth Mahadevan, the director of Phule, opened up about the film's take on caste and gender discrimination.

"Phule is not just a biopic. It is a reflection of the quiet social revolution that Jyotiba and Savitribai started in 1850 to overcome caste and gender discrimination and provide dignity to widows."

Stressing how these societal evils still exist, the actor-director noted how we can't ignore the past.

The movie has been facing objections before its release.