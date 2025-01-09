Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' trailer approved by CBFC: Find out length
What's the story
Shahid Kapoor is ready to thrill audiences in the highly-awaited action-packed thriller Deva. It is slated to hit theaters on January 31.
The teaser of the upcoming film has already been released, sparking a surge of excitement among fans who are eagerly anticipating the official trailer.
Now, per reports, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has certified a two-minute, 22-second trailer for the film.
Teaser impact
'Deva' teaser heightened fan anticipation for trailer release
CBFC officially certified the theatrical trailer of Deva on Wednesday (January 8). The trailer has been given a 'UA 16+' rating, reportedly.
The teaser for Deva dropped on January 5, with Kapoor in the titular role as a fierce police officer.
The short clip ended with the message "Trailer Soon," further fueling fans' anticipation for the official trailer.
Netizens were particularly impressed by Kapoor's intense look and performance in the teaser.
Film details
'Deva' features a star-studded cast
Deva is a Roy Kapur Films production, presented by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. The film also stars a star-studded cast including Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait alongside Kapoor.
Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Deva is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh KR Bansal.
The film's music is composed by Vishal Mishra, with Jakes Bejoy handling the score.