What's the story

Shahid Kapoor is ready to thrill audiences in the highly-awaited action-packed thriller Deva. It is slated to hit theaters on January 31.

The teaser of the upcoming film has already been released, sparking a surge of excitement among fans who are eagerly anticipating the official trailer.

Now, per reports, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has certified a two-minute, 22-second trailer for the film.