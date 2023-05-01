Entertainment

Box office: Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ' crosses Rs. 100 crore mark

Written by Aikantik Bag May 01, 2023, 11:08 am 1 min read

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' has crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood delivers yet again! Yes, Salman Khan's recent release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has finally crossed the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark at the domestic box office. The actor is known for his commercial viability and he struck back again. The film received negative reviews but was embraced by his fans and was a perfect treat for Eid.

Crucial week ahead for the 'masala' entertainer

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Farhad Samji directorial earned Rs. 4.5 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 100.3 crore at the box office. The cast includes Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Vijender Singh, Mahie Gill, and Raghav Juyal, among others. This upcoming week is crucial as it is pitted against Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvam: II.

