'Yentamma': Ram Charan steals the show in new 'KKBKKJ' song

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 04, 2023, 12:51 pm 1 min read

The new song from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' features Ram Charan

Global superstar Ram Charan who is currently basking in the glory of his Academy Award-winning film RRR is all set for a smashing cameo in the highly-anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On Tuesday, Salman Khan shared a new song titled Yentamma, which is a foot-tapping Hindi-Telugu fusion song. With Khan and Charan looking dapper in lungis, fans were naturally bowled over.

'Yentamma' song is packed with stunning visuals

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film features Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. On Monday, Khan teased fans by dropping a short video of the song Yentamma, which featured a mystery man, and now we are well aware, it was no one other than Charan! With appealing visuals and high-intensity beats, Yentamma celebrates the rich culture of South India.

