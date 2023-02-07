Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16': Top 5 contestants announced; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 07, 2023, 12:26 pm 1 min read

'Bigg Boss 16' top five contestants have been announced

Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched reality shows in India. The show is currently airing its 16th season and after Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's eviction, the top five finalists are here. The top five include Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar, MC Stan, and Archana Gautam. This season marked the first time viewers entered the house to vote for their favorite contestant.

Everything about the finalists

Thakare rose to fame with MTV Roadies. He starred in Bigg Boss Marathi too. Bhanot is another Roadies alumni who went on to star in Indian soaps and reality shows. He was in the buzz for his relationship-turned-marriage to ex-actor Dalljiet Kaur. Gautam is an actor/model and politician, whereas Chahar is also an actor. Stan is a rapper who rose to fame on YouTube.

Karan Johar, Farah Khan replaced Khan as the hosts

As the finale comes closer, there is a change in hosts for the weekend episodes now. Salman Khan, who has been synonymous with the reality show, has been replaced by Bigg Boss OTT host-filmmaker Karan Johar and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan. Khan is reportedly working on his upcoming movie releases. The grand finale will take place on February 12.