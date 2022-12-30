Entertainment

'Emily In Paris,' 'Russian Doll': Shows that would ease loneliness

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 30, 2022

Take a look at shows you can watch to overcome loneliness

One of the hardest feelings to beat is loneliness. But the moment you come to know how others deal with it, the feeling might go easy on you. So, if you are feeling lonely and want something to cheer you up, here are some binge-watch-worthy OTT shows that have the central characters beat the feeling with a splash of humor. Dive right in!

'Russian Doll'

Natasha Lyonne and Charlie Barnett's Netflix series Russian Doll is about two individuals who get trapped in an endless time loop and they die every day only to be born again and live the same day. Lyonne's Nadiya plays a woman who grows up in a dysfunctional family and is distanced from the world though she has her own group of friends.

'End of the F * ing World'

This Netflix series narrates the story of two troubled teens who elope in order to escape their semi-traumatic lives. Whatever they do to overcome the challenges makes their life messier. The series, which has two seasons, has humor in its darkest form. Alex Lawther and Jessica Barden play the lead roles in the series and are joined by Wunmi Mosaku in the second season.

'Emily In Paris'

This show, which is also streaming on Netflix, is about a young professional Emily (Lilly Collins) from the US, who travels to Paris for her work. Everyone in her new office low-key hates her and the fact that she is new to the lifestyle makes her life in Paris even more difficult. How she adapts to the atmosphere makes the rest of the story.

'Dead To Me'

Dead To Me starring Christina Applegate (Jen) and Linda Cardellini (Judy) is about a friendship between two grief-stricken women who are trying to come to terms with their losses. Their friendship is tested when Jen finds out that Judy was her husband's killer. Later, their friendship grows stronger when they discover all the unimaginable things Jen's husband did to her when he was alive.