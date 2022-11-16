Technology

Netflix makes kicking a leecher out of your account easier

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 16, 2022, 04:26 pm 2 min read

Users can remotely log out of unfamiliar devices with a single click (Photo credit: Netflix)

Do you doubt that your ex still uses your once-shared Netflix account? Well, Netflix has made it much easier for you to kick them out. And guess what? You don't have to change the password to accomplish this. The streaming giant is launching a new feature called 'Manage Access and Devices' that lets subscribers remotely remove devices associated with their accounts.

Netflix has positioned the new feature as a holiday aid

Netflix has positioned the feature that lets subscribers remotely sign out of devices as something to aid during holidays. The company said that if its users forget to log out of a device after accessing their Netflix account from a "hotel or a friend's device," the new 'Manage Access and Device' feature will let them sign out of specific devices with a single click.

Why does this story matter?

Either Netflix really cares about its subscribers or they really want to bring down the hammer on freeloaders. If it's the latter, the new feature is certainly masked well.

On the other hand, if it's the former, it certainly makes things easier for those with a bitter ex or roommate.

Netflix surely has its own way of showing love for subscribers.

Netflix users will find the 'Manage Access and Devices' feature in 'Account Settings.' It will display the recent devices used to stream Netflix, the type of device, the IP address, and the date and time it was used to access the account. Subscribers can click 'Sign Out' if they see an unfamiliar device. Netflix recommends a password change after this, but it isn't required.

The new feature will push freeloaders out of shared accounts

The new feature allows Netflix to push more freeloaders into becoming subscribers. With the company focusing a lot on cracking down on password sharing, this could be another feature aimed at the same. It plans to monetize account sharing in early 2023. The company will charge subscribers an extra fee for sharing their accounts with those outside their households.