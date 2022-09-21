Entertainment

'Mismatched 2' trailer promises 'leaked apps, new faces, broken hearts'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Sep 21, 2022, 05:33 pm 2 min read

Trailer of 'Mismatched' Season 2 is here.

Ahead of its premiere on October 14, Netflix India has dropped the much-awaited trailer of Mismatched Season 2. And, we are promised a truckload of new complications, new objectives, new entries, and the same quest for love. Makers also aim to focus on the need to discover oneself. As we wait for the new season to drop, let's break down the freshly dropped trailer.

Mismatched Season 1 was based on Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi and followed the coming-of-age story of the two characters.

It marked Prajakta Koli's first major acting role.

Gazal Dhaliwal adapted the novel for the screen and localized it to Jaipur.

The finale in 2020 left the audience hanging with a major tumultuous cliffhanger. So fans are eagerly awaiting its return.

Ex flames, new attractions, love triangles seemed to rule clip

The little-over-two-minute trailer begins with Rishi (Rohit Saraf) splashing cold coffee on Dimple (Koli) as teased in the cold coffee revenge video earlier. Gradually, we discover the old characters dealing with consequences from the last season and the entry of multiple new characters. By the looks of it, the Aravalli campus is going to witness a lot of love triangles this time.

Mismatched? 'Dimpshi' don't really appear to be getting back together

Along with the love-related complications, the Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari-directed series seems to focus on varied subjects affecting young adults. We see the characters tackle anxiety, identity crisis, bullying, body shaming, infidelity, and body image issues in drifting scenes. Sadly for "Dimpshi" fans, Dimple and Rishi don't really appear to be getting back together in the trailer. Is it a deliberate ploy?

Dimpshi's cold coffee wars, leaked apps, new faces and broken hearts, THE TRAILER FOR #MISMATCHED SEASON 2 IS HERE 🕺💃 pic.twitter.com/wJCol8YFBq — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 21, 2022

Show has solid backing from ensemble cast

All answers will be answered next month when the misfit pair and their fellow batchmates return in Mismatched 2. Apart from the leads, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Rannvijay Singha, Kritika Bharadwaj, Abhinav Sharma, and Devyani Shorey, are part of the cast. The new cast additions include Priya Banerjee, Ahsaas Channa, and Sanjana Sarathy. The hit young adult show has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.