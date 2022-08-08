Entertainment

Shefali Shah hunts serial killer in 'Delhi Crime 2' trailer

The trailer of Shefali Shah-led Delhi Crime: Season 2 is out. The crime show will premiere on OTT giant Netflix on August 26. Shah is joined by a formidable ensemble comprising Rasika Dugal (Mirzapur), Rajesh Tailang (Phantom, Pagglait), and Adil Hussain (Parched, English Vinglish). To recall, the first season had dropped on the streaming platform in 2019. Here's a trailer breakdown.

Context Why does this story matter?

One of the most successful shows to come out of Netflix India's stable, Delhi Crime scripted history after it won in the Best Drama category at the International Emmy Awards in 2020.

Prior to this, no other Indian show had won the honor.

The first two episodes of the show were also screened at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in the Indie Episodic category.

Trailer DCP Chaturvedi, team on the prowl for serial killer

While the maiden season was knit around the heinous Nirbhaya case that sent shockwaves across the country, this one has a different case at the forefront. The clip re-introduces us to DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shah), who has now locked horns with a devilish serial killer who has terrorized the city. Chaturvedi is accompanied by her associates on this quest to nab the killer.

Takeaways Divide between rich and poor takes centerstage

The trailer further dives deeper into the chasm between the haves and the have-nots, something it had touched upon in its teaser, too. The fast-paced nature of the show is foreshadowed in the clip, as we see the police officers fighting tooth and nail to get to the killer. The trailer also clarified that this season, too, is inspired by true events.

Upcoming projects Where else will we see Shah, Dugal?

Shah was recently seen in the Netflix dark-comedy Darlings, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Roshan Mathew, and Vijay Varma. Apart from Delhi Crime 2, she has Doctor G in the pipeline with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh. On the other hand, Rasika Dugal is awaiting the release of Mirzapur Season 3, Amazon Prime Video's web series Adhura, and Anshuman Jha's film Lord Curzon Ki Haveli.