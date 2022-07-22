Entertainment

Shefali Shah starrer 'Delhi Crime 2' to stream in August

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 22, 2022, 06:44 pm 2 min read

'Delhi Crime' Season 2 will stream from August 26.

Streaming giant Netflix has announced the second season of Shefali Shah-led series Delhi Crime. The chilling crime show will hit the platform on August 26. Apart from Shah, other cast members include Rasika Dugal (Mirzapur), Adil Hussain (Parched), and Rajesh Tailang (Phantom). Tanuj Chopra will serve as the showrunner and helmer while Richie Mehta has been credited as the series creator.

Context Why does this story matter?

Delhi Crime remains one of Netflix India's most successful outings, which even bagged the Outstanding Drama Series award at the International Emmy Awards in 2020.

The acclaimed first season followed the storyline of the brutal 2012 Delhi gang rape case that stunned the entire nation.

While the second season will be set in the same universe, it will follow a different storyline this time.

Teaser The teaser hinted at the rich-poor income divide

The recently released teaser showed Shah reprising her role as DCP Vartika. Sharing the teaser, the actor wrote, "Terrifying menace has taken Delhi by surprise. Is the Delhi Police prepared to take on this new threat? #DelhiCrimeSeason2. Coming Soon!" The 57-second-long teaser hints at the widening chasm between the haves and the have-nots. It will chronicle Shah's race against time to nab menacing "monsters."

Twitter Post Watch the teaser here

Upcoming projects Where else will we see Shah?

Shah was last seen in Jalsa, alongside Vidya Balan. The social drama was a direct-to-OTT release and can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. She'll soon be seen in Netflix's Darlings which also stars Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew. The National Award-winning actor also has Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G in the pipeline. The film has been helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

Information Various other Netflix shows are slated to return soon, too

Delhi Crime is not the only Netflix show that will see a revival this year. Recently, the streamer announced that several beloved shows will return with subsequent seasons in the coming months. These include the reality TV show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives headlined by Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan, and Neelam Kothari, and Masaba Masaba, starring fashion designer Masaba Gupta.