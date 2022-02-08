Entertainment

Has Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' opted for Netflix release?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Feb 08, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Will Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' get released on Netflix? (Photo credit: Flickr)

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will soon grace the silver screen as the "queen" of Kamathipura in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. But meanwhile, we have news about her production debut, Darlings. As per a new report, the dark comedy-drama is aiming for a direct-to-digital release and Netflix has bagged its rights. Alongside Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is producing the film.

Source Rights were reportedly sold for Rs. 80 crore

A source told Pinkvilla that makers of Darlings felt the production "will be able to reach its target audience through the OTT medium," given its genre. "The conversations were on with multiple players and it's finally Netflix, [which] has bagged the exclusive streaming rights." Moreover, the film was reportedly sold for Rs. 80cr, making it one of the biggest deals for a female-led venture.

Cast Shefali Shah plays key role in dark comedy

Moreover, Darlings is currently in the post-production stage and might hit the streaming platform in the summer of this year. The film, also starring Shefali Shah, is about a mother-daughter duo set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighborhood. Understandably, Bhatt is playing the daughter, while the Human actor plays her mother. It also stars Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

Looking back Bhatt had been 'nervous' while starting shoot of 'Darlings'

To recall, the Highway star had begun shooting for the Jasmeet K Reen directorial back in July last year. "Day one of Darlings! My first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first and forever (in this case a very nervous actor)," she had written. In September, Bhatt also expressed gratitude toward the film's team after wrapping up production.

Projects Meanwhile, Bhatt has multiple upcoming ventures

As expected from one of the top actors today, Bhatt's kitty is filled with several exciting films. Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings, she is looking forward to the release of the SS Rajamouli-helmed magnum opus RRR. Thereafter, she will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra Part-I. Further, she has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa in the making.