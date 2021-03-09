Since Bollywood resumed production in full swing, many celebrities have been affected by the highly contagious COVID-19. The latest one to join the long list is director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Reports suggest that he contracted the virus on the sets of his latest venture Gangubai Kathiawadi. The shoot of the film has been halted and the director is in quarantine.

Following Bhansali's health update, the entire cast and crew were tested for the disease and directed to quarantine themselves. This hiccup would affect the timeline of the movie, which will release on July 30. Starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, the movie is based on brothel-queen Gangubai, who featured in one chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Details Earlier today, actor Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus

Hours before the news about Bhansali surfaced, it was reported that actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for the disease. He had been busy shooting for Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra, which also stars Bhatt. His mother Neetu Kapoor revealed on Instagram that the Saawariya star is recovering well and is on medication. "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes," she wrote.

Bollywood A slew of celebrities contracted COVID-19 since the outbreak

In fact, Neetu was also infected last year while shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She had fully recovered in December. Her co-star Varun Dhawan had also tested positive. Naturally, the movie's shooting was affected. Earlier, actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranvir Shorey, Sunny Deol, Malaika Arora, and Arjun Kapoor had also tested positive for COVID-19.

