Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor-starrer upcoming movie - Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui - has got a release date. The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, is all set to arrive in theaters on July 9, 2021. Touted as a "progressive love story," it has been produced by T-Series in collaboration with Guy in the Sky Pictures. Here are more details on this.

Announcement T-Series made the announcement on Twitter today

The announcement was made by T-Series on social media earlier today. Posting a picture of the team, the production company wrote, "Abhishek Kapoor's #ChandigarhKareAashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor is all set for a theatrical release on 9th July 2021. A modern-day love story produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Pragya Kapoor's Guy in the Sky Pictures (sic)."

Twitter Post Here is the tweet by T-Series

A modern-day love story produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Pragya Kapoor’s Guy in the Sky Pictures. pic.twitter.com/h0CiTZMwi9 — T-Series (@TSeries) February 19, 2021

Production Shooting took place last year in Chandigarh

The shooting of the film had commenced in October last year in Chandigarh and was wrapped up in about 48 days. Upon completing the movie, Khurrana had put a heartfelt note on Instagram writing, "Today, I feel immensely proud that our film is the first one in India to finish shooting an entire film while battling the coronavirus."

Movie Khurrana to play an athlete in the movie

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has been produced by Pragya Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners. In the movie, Khurrana will be seen playing the role of a cross-functional athlete, while Kapoor will reportedly essay a transgender character. "I have always wanted to work with Abhishek Kapoor...This feels like an amazing opportunity to be part of his vision," Kapoor had earlier said.

Other projects Other projects of Khurrana and Kapoor