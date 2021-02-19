After the huge success of the 2017 hit comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon are all set to feature together again on the big screen with their next project, touted as a family drama. Filmmaker Mahaveer Jain has joined hands with producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films to bring this new offering. Here are more details on this.

Details The movie will be directed by Abhishek Jain

The yet-untitled film will also feature actors Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Aparshakti Khurana in significant roles. The project will be directed by Abhishek Jain, who has previously helmed popular Gujarati films and will make his Hindi film debut with this one, reports say. Producers Jain and Vijan had recently flown down to Vaishno Devi to seek blessings before starting the movie.

Statement Want to bring back family comedies, says Jain

About the film, Jain said, "We are thrilled to announce our next with Maddock Films. The film is going to be a path-breaking one and we are sure that the audience has never seen anything like this before." "We have a stellar cast and a wonderfully talented crew and we cannot wait to share the film with the rest of the world," he added.

Information Rao, Sanon last seen together in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'

Rao and Sanon were last seen together in the romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Also starring actor Ayushmann Khurrana, the movie had received widespread praise and was a box office hit.

Other projects Other upcoming projects of Rao and Sanon