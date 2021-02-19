A fan of KGF star Yash allegedly ended his life recently and wanted the actor to attend his last rites. The 25-year-old, hailing from Kodidoddi village of Mandya district, Karnataka, left a note calling himself an admirer of Yash as well as Congress leader Siddaramaiah. The deceased, Ramakrishna, wanted both personalities to attend his funeral and honor his last wish. Here are more details.

Details What is known about the case?

In the one-page note, Ramakrishna lamented how he sees himself as a failure. He could neither be a good son to his mother nor a good brother to his elder brother. The deceased also spoke about being unsuccessful in love. "Therefore, there is nothing left to achieve in my life and I am ending my life. This is my last wish," he reportedly wrote.

Quote This is not what I expect from you: Yash

The incident jolted Yash, who tweeted that this is not what actors expect from their fans. "We actors live to hear your whistles and claps and love that you shower on us. This is not I expect from you (fans)," a loose translation of his tweet, posted in Kannada, read. A case has been registered and the matter is being probed.

Details Siddaramaiah attended Ramakrishna's funeral

Notably, the Leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah, visited Kodidoddi village and honored Ramakrishna's last wish. "I don't think I have ever met him. But it is very saddening to meet your fan under such circumstances. None should end life at such a young age," the former Chief Minister of Karnataka said. He tweeted that suicide shouldn't be an option for anyone.

Suicide helplines If you're having suicidal thoughts, please seek help