The latest update from the sets of the much-awaited KGF: Chapter 2 is that the movie is in its final stages of filming. The team is currently working on the action-packed climax sequence featuring actors Yash and Sanjay Dutt. For the unversed, the movie is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. Here are more details on this.

Details 'Climax it is,' wrote director Prashanth Neel

Prashanth Neel, who is directing the movie, shared the update on social media today. Teasing fans with a picture from the sets, the filmmaker revealed that popular stunt choreographer duo Anbu and Arivu have been roped in to oversee the action sequence. "Climax it is! Rocky v/s Adheera. With the deadly fight masters Anb-Ariv. #KGFCHAPTER2 (sic)," he wrote.

Twitter Post Check out the post here

With the deadly fight masters anbariv.....#KGFCHAPTER2 pic.twitter.com/QiltJiGQgl — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 7, 2020

First part 'KGF: Chapter 1' was a commercial hit, bagged awards

KGF: Chapter 1, which was released in December 2018, was a commercial success. Starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty, the movie revolved around Rocky, a man who arrives in Mumbai in the 1960s, on a quest for power and wealth as desired by his dying mother. At the 66th National Film Awards, the film bagged two awards, viz. for Best Action and Best Special Effects.

Sequel 'KGF: Chapter 2' will be out next year

KGF: Chapter 2, the second part in the action franchise, was earlier planned to be released in October this year. However, that schedule was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the sequel, Yash reprises his role as Rocky, while Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the prime antagonist, Adheera. Originally shot in Kannada, the movie will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu.

