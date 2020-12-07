Streaming giant Netflix will not de-glam one of its most controversial period dramas, The Crown, by refusing to add fiction tag to it. The development comes amid raging online debates over the events depicted in the show that are based on the British royal family and has delineated the power struggle of Queen Elizabeth II. Notably, Season 4 of the show is streaming now.

Content Season 4 shows bitter married life of Prince Charles, Diana

The fourth season of the drama shows significant events from 1977 to 1990, including the bitter married life of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. So, naturally, it has broken the ceiling of controversy, forcing the higher echelons of the British royal family to express their disappointment with the way the show has been reportedly presenting their stories. But Netflix has spoken up now.

Details Netflix's reply comes after Culture secretary wrote to them

The streaming giant's response came after UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden contacted them personally somewhere around the time he was interviewed by Daily Mail when The Crown came up in discussion. In the interview, Dowden had expressed concerns over the show's depiction of facts and felt anxious that "a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact."

Comment "No plans and see no need to add a disclaimer"

Dowden had added that he'd write to Netflix asking them to put a disclaimer. And he did, which prompted the platform to elaborate. "We've always presented The Crown as a drama...we've every confidence our members understand it's a work of fiction that's broadly based on historical events. As a result we've no plans —and see no need—to add a disclaimer," said a Netflix spokesperson.

Reaction Royal family insiders, aides, Diana's brother upset with the show