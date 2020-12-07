Television actor Divya Bhatnagar, perhaps best known for her role in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has passed away after battling COVID-19. The actor had developed pneumonia as a result of the coronavirus. The 34-year-old was recently put on ventilator support and her condition was critical. May her soul rest in peace.

Details She had high BP, battled COVID-19 for a week

The actor had severe symptoms of COVID-19. She was also a high blood pressure patient, which further deteriorated her condition. Talking about her health, her mother had recently said, "My son and I came to Mumbai after coming to know about Divya's health. She is critical and currently on ventilator support (sic)."

Details Devoleena Bhattacharjee and others mourned her death

Mourning the actor's untimely death, her co-star Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, "I know life was too hard on you...The pain is intolerable...But I know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats, lies...I will miss you Divu (sic)." Divya's Silsila Pyaar Ka co-star Shilpa Shirodkar also shared condolences, writing, "I am so so so heartbroken (sic)."

Instagram Post 'God bless your soul,' wrote Devoleena

Instagram Post RIP my dearest Divya: Shilpa

Quote Divya had urged fans to pray for her recovery

Divya had recently urged her fans to pray for her recovery. Sharing a picture from the hospital, she had written, "Hi my Instagram family. Pray for my speedy recovery. I love you all (sic)."

Work A brief look at Divya's career

Divya, a popular face on television, worked in many shows such as Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sanskaar, Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre, Vish, and Sanware Sabko Preeto, among others. She was shooting for the comedy show Tera Yaar Hoon Main, before her health condition started deteriorating last month.

