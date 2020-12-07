Actor Fardeen Khan, who has been away from the silver screen for almost a decade, is set to make a comeback. He was recently spotted outside casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office, who confirmed that a project with Fardeen is in the pipeline In pictures that have surfaced online, the 46-year-old actor also looked fitter than his previous appearances. Here's more on this.

Details He is back and looking good: Mukesh

Fardeen, who was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya, that also starred Sushmita Sen, was seen posing happily for the paparazzi. Talking about Fardeen's comeback with The Times of India, Mukesh said, "We are exploring opportunities. He is back! Looking good (sic)." Fardeen had made his Bollywood debut in 1998 with Prem Aggan.

Details 'Good to see him back': Fans react to Fardeen's transformation

As Fardeen's pictures surfaced on social media, fans expressed excitement. Talking about his transformation, a fan wrote, "He looks so much better from even his younger days," while another commented, "It's good to see him back." For the unversed, Fardeen was body-shamed on many occasions as he gained weight while he was on a sabbatical from the film industry.

Body-shaming Fardeen slammed trolls for mocking him

Fardeen had hit back at trolls with an open letter in 2016, in which he confessed that he is not ashamed of his body. "If you have had enough fun please take the time to look at your own reflection. If trolling is what makes you feel better about yourself, you have to seriously think about your future prospects. My best wishes," he wrote.

Information In 2001, Fardeen was arrested for buying drugs

In 2001, Fardeen was arrested for buying cocaine, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The actor was subsequently tried before a special court and later granted conditional immunity from prosecution in the case.

Career A brief look at Fardeen's film career